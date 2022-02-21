Mary Oscendosky

OSCENDOSKY, MARY JANE of Hadley, Michigan; died on February 18, 2022. She was 67.

Mary Jane was born October 20, 1954 in Goodrich, Michigan to the William Gale and Rebecca Jane (nee: Hummer) McCrory. She married Dennis Oscendosky on September 9, 1972 in Ortonville, Michigan. He died on April 15, 2011. She is survived by two children, Tanya (Brian Kelly) O’Neill and Dion Oscendosky; nine grandchildren, Jonah, Lydia and Kylee Oscendosky, Ava, Ella, Daniel, Dylan and Darren Kelly and Meghan Delor; two sisters, Virginia England and Sue McCrory; one brother, William “Bud” McCrory; her special friend and dance partner, Ted Whipple; 2 sister-in-law’s, Karen (Jack) Lange and Bonnie (the late George) Walters; she was preceded in death by one brother, Leslie McCrory; one brother-in-law, Arnold McGeachy and one sister-in-law, Linda (Kile “Buck”) Ward; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary always enjoyed camping, gardening, traveling and the beaches. She was known as the family photographer. Funeral service will be 12:00 noon, February 24, 2022 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Nathan Whipple, officiating. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 10:00 until the time of the service. Interment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorial contributions may be made to Karmanos Cancer. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com