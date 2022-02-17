Masks to be optional

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

During the regular Monday night meeting, the Brandon Board of education unanimously voted to strongly recommend universal masking for all students, staff and guests at Brandon Schools, but to allow personal choice for each individual beginning Feb. 28. The vote comes after the Oakland County Health Department announcement on Feb. 11 that the mask requirements in schools would be lifted beginning Feb. 28.

“This Oakland County Health Department decisions is a major step in improving the quality of the school day of our students,” said Diane Salter, board president . “Our administration will always be assessing our situation, so that if we need to adjust, this board will do such on a case-by-case and not a one-size-fits-all.”

Salter said that on Feb. 9, board presidents from various school districts met with the county and expressed their frustration with the Oakland County Health Department and the mask mandate, especially with the current test-to-stay program that has been implemented at Brandon Schools and the low COVID-19 numbers.

District interim superintendent Dr. Gary Richards planned to send a letter to families highlighting the board decision and how the district would be handling masks moving forward.

“Another piece that I think is important is that we will closely monitor the test positivity rates,” he said. “If we see a substantial or sustained increase, then I think I need to come back to the board with a recommendation that we need to return to masks, either in our individual schools if it’s applicable or the entire district. We hope we don’t have to.”

The other issued Richards raised was mask bullying, which he hopes to avoid.

“Some of our young people will decide, parents will decide, that they want to wear a mask. And I think it’s important for us to stress the importance of personal choice and being supportive of one another,” he said. “We need to me mindful and respectful and kind and courteous to one another with respect to our personal health issues.”

The mask mandate will be lifted on Feb. 28, making masks optional beginning that same day.