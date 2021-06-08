Matthew “Matt” Clark

CLARK, Matthew Caleb “Matt”; of Morgantown, West Virginia; formerly of Ortonville, Michigan; passed away suddenly on June 3, 2021; age 29.

Son of Ted and Patricia Clark; brother of Aaron (Erika) Clark, Jen (Jason) Adams, and Ashley (Matt) Blinstrub. Uncle of Rebecca Oleskie; nephew of Sue Clark, Greg Clark, Ken (Kathi) Burgess, Mike (Doreen) Burgess, Shari (Nick) Oleskie, Wanda (Chris) Brooks, Kristie (TJ) Henson. Cousin of Stan (Rhonda) Blomberg, Scott (Kim) Blomberg, Kim (Karl) Wainwright, Teri Clark Baermann, Dan (Becky) Clark Jr., Rebecca Clark, Melissa Clark, Amanda Clark, Tami (David) Gaines, Sara (Steve) Partyka, Chad (Nicole) Gaucher, David (Tammy) Burgess, Michael Moffett, Brad (Amy) Burgess, Austin Oleskie, Nicole Brooks, Jessica Brooks, Kim Brooks Jr, Joshua (Sade) Womble, Jaqueline (Desz’Juan) Washington. He was preceded in death by grandparents Jack and Arlene Clark and Gerald and Patricia Burgess and Danny Clark, Brad Clark, Stephen Clark. Matt graduated from Brandon High School Class of 2010, attended college at Central Michigan University and Rutgers University. He had a degree in Turf Management and was an Assistant Grounds Superintendent at Pikewood National Golf Club. He enjoyed playing the guitar and golfing. He was an avid Red Sox fan. He gave the best hugs and was beloved by everyone he met. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Sunday, June 13th from 3:00pm-5:00pm & 7:00pm-9:00pm. Funeral Service Monday, June 14th at 10:00am at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Graveside services Ortonville Cemetery, Ortonville.

In lieu of flowers, any donations to the family will be used for a monument in Matt’s memory at Ortonville Cemetery https://www.gofundme.com/f/headstone-for-matthew-clark?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1

Please share a memory or condolence on Matt’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com