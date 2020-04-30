Maxine Jacobs

JACOBS, MAXINE ELIZABETH of Ortonville, Michigan. Went home to be with her Lord on April 30, 2020 while being surrounded by her loving family. She was 89. She was born May 7, 1930 in Ortonville, Michigan to the late LeRoy and Bernice (Sherwood) Hotchkiss. She is survived by two sons, Dennis Jacobs and Jeff (Pam) Jacobs. Ten grandchildren, Keri (Tom) Monteith, Trevor Jacobs, Kristi (Jody) Wiegand, Heather (the late Matthew) Haremza, Joseph (Julie) Jacobs, Daryl Jacobs, Steven Ellenberg, Jaren Jacobs, Joshua Jacobs and Michael Jacobs; three brothers, Loren (Mary) Hotchkiss, Lyle (Ellen) Hotchkiss and Lee (Kathy) Hotchkiss; one sister, Marilyn (Ken) Brown; also survived by 13 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Roger of 63 years. Maxine loved her Lord and her family and friends with all her heart and soul. We will all miss her dearly. A graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Seymour Lake Cemetery. Rev. Faith White will officiate. Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com