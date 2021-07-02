Michael Wallace

WALLACE, Michael “Mike”– of Goodrich, MI, age 61, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at his residence.

A Funeral Service will be held 11 AM Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Allen Funeral Home, 9136 Davison, MI 48423. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM Wednesday, July 7, 2021, and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association

Michael was born in Goodrich, MI on November 9, 1959, son of Ernest and Donna (Fenskie) Wallace. He graduated from Goodrich High School in 1977. Mike married Karen Walrath on April 18, 1987. She preceded him in death on June 16, 2017. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing softball. Mike worked in the auto industry for many years.

Michael is survived by children, Amy (Jeffrey) Skarl, Erika (Timothy) Ingram; 5 grandchildren, Brandon, Quinn, Logan, Aneya, Alayna; mother, Donna; siblings, Earl (Angela) Wallace, Roger Wallace and Debrah (Homer) Hosner; and many other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen; father, Ernest; siblings, Rodney and Terry.

Please share your thoughts with the family at www.allenfuneralhomeinc.com