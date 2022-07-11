Michele ‘Shelly’ Blunk

BLUNK, Michele S. “Shelly” of Brandon Township; passed away on July 7, 2022; age 63. Loving wife of Bob for 43 years. Beloved mother of Rochele (Vince) Jakubowski, Daniele Blunk and Jared Blunk. Proud Mimi of Anabele and Abriele. Daughter of Mary Anne and the late Robert LaForest. Sister of Bob (Sharon) LaForest, Rory (Char) LaForest, Sharon (Dennis) Vaughan and Ryan (Sherry) LaForest. Daughter in law of Hertha and the late Robert A. Blunk. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Michele retired from the Veteran’s Administration after 40 years of service. She enjoyed traveling, going on Disney vacations, wine tasting and cruises. Most importantly, Michele loved spending time with her family and grandgirls. Family and friends may visit Sunday from 2-8 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. In State Monday, July 11th from 10:30 am followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 am at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston. Interment Guardian Angel Cemetery, Rochester. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Please leave a memory or condolence on the online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.