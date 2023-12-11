Mildred Burgard

BURGARD, MILDRED L. of Ortonville, Michigan, died on December 8, 2023. She was 96. Mildred was born February 11, 1927 in, Kalamazoo, Michigan to the late Deloss and Leota (nee: Cramer) Stratton. She is survived by her loving daughter, Tami (Greg Stuck) Burgard; one sister, Carol Crooks; two grandchildren, Bob (Amy) Burgard and Teresa (Grayson) Cardinell; six great grandchildren, Spencer Janson, Spencer Cardinell, Olivia Cardinell, Grant Burgard, Sarah Burgard and Charlotte Cardinell; one daughter-in-law Sue Burgard; she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Burgard in 1988; two sons, Jerry Burgard and Bob Burgard; one daughter, Debbie Burgard; five siblings, Luella Coleman, Ted Stratton, Don Stratton, Art Stratton and Katherine Stratton. Millie loved to dance as she would attend dances at the Pontiac-Waterford Elks. She enjoyed cooking and loved being with her family, especially enjoying time on Bald Eagle Lake with them. Funeral service will be Friday, December 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Sean Barton, officiating. Burial will take place Maplegrove Cemetery, Mattawan, Michigan. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Alzheimer’s Association. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com

