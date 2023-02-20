Missing Dog

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

Independence Twp. — Shirley Swenson just wants her beloved dog back.

Swenson is a disabled woman living in Independence Township whose emotional support dog, Milo, has been missing since Oct. 2, 2022. He has not been seen since, even though his home is in the very busy, populated area of Sashabaw and Maybee roads.

Swenson believes someone found Milo, or took him, and is not returning him. A cash reward is being offered for his safe return. Swenson is not well, totally distraught at his disappearance, and is not sleeping or eating, just praying he will appear at her door.

Milo is a 14-pound Jack Russell Terrier, brown and white in color. He is 11 years old wearing a red collar with a blue license tag. Milo also needs daily medicine for his gall bladder and blood pressure.

Volunteers have scoured the area, and all surrounding areas, and there is no trace of Milo. Swenson is asking the public to watch their neighbors for any new dogs. Swenson and neighbors and friends have checked nearby shelters and police stations, and volunteers hung fliers and posters everywhere, but strangely, Swenson says, they keep being removed.

“Now, we need the eyes of the community,” said Swenson.

To contact Swenson, call 248-535-4851.