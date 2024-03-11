‘More Martians #70’ at Kettering

By David Fleet

Editor

Flint — On March 1-2 Kettering University, 1700 University Flint, hosted 40 high school robotics teams from across Michigan competed for the FIM Kettering University District Event #1 Championship title.

The alliance of Goodrich More Martians Team #70, Corunna Team Fridgebot #5084 and Petoskey Paladins Team #3618 lost in the final round of the two day competition to finish as finalists.

The More Martians were also awarded the Gracious Professionalism Award, which celebrates outstanding demonstrations of FIRST Core Values of collaboration, respect, and kindness both on and off the playing field.

Under strict rules and limited time and resources, teams of high school students are challenged to build industrial-size robots to play a difficult field game in alliance with other teams.

On March 8-9 the Goodrich Martians Team #494 and the Ortonville Truck Town Thunder Team #68 will compete in the Kettering University District Event #2. The event is open to the public and free.