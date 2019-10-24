Multiple shots fire following domestic fight

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.-A Waterford woman is in custody following an alleged township shooting.

Robin Atkins, 37, was jailed on Oct. 19 and charged with two counts assault with intent to murder following a confrontation on the townships southside.

At 9:20 p.m., Brandon deputies responded to a report of shots fired at the 3000 block of Pinoak. Upon arrival, deputies observed that the door to the address was open and a subject was standing inside. Deputies set a perimeter and ordered the subjects to drop any weapons they had and come outside. A total of four subjects came out of the residence, three males and one female, Adkins. A second female remained inside the residence and refused to come outside.

Deputies went inside and identified themselves. They located a Glock .380 caliber semiautomatic handgun laying in a flower pot in the living room. Deputies confirmed that the handgun was registered to Adkins at the residence. Deputies located the second female hiding in a closet. After securing all persons, deputies began investigating the scene.

Three spent shell casings were located on the floor in front of the living room window. The window had been broken from what appeared to be gunshot rounds. Outside, deputies observed that the handrail had what appeared to be damage from a bullet. It appeared that a round had traveled through the handrail coming from inside the residence. There was also a truck outside that had the back window smashed out, and another truck that had similar damage. There was a four way lug wrench laying on the ground between the two vehicles. There was no evidence of rounds entering the residence. The occupant of the residence, who was present, stated that a man that had been at the residence was arguing with a woman, the one who had refused to leave the house.

He said the two of them were in a dating relationship and he was becoming aggressive, so he asked the man to leave the residence. He said the man yelled that he was coming back and going to kill everyone in the house. A short time later, he returned with for or five people and wanted the woman to come outside. He stated that the man fired a gun and that’s when Adkins began firing her gun as a warning to the man, and the man then fled the scene. All others on the scene confirmed the story.

All parties involved were transported to the Brandon substation for follow up interviews. Adkins was arrested on assault with the intent to murder and was lodged in the Oakland County Jail.

She had admitted the firearm was hers and that she had a CPL to carry, and she also confessed to firing the gun at the victims. The victims stated there had been a domestic situation at the residence prior to the residence, and the one victim had received a ride back to pick up his girlfriend. He said he walked up the sidewalk, without a firearm, and never made it to the residence when a shot was fired through the front window. The remaining victims stayed in the vehicle when the suspect fired a round at that vehicle, striking it in the front windshield, which is when they fled the scene. Oakland County Prosecutors Office issued Adkins two counts of assault with the intent to murder.