By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Sara, Mandy and Eleanor have dreams of becoming actresses, so they decide to do something about it.

On Nov. 14-16, Brandon High School will present a mystery farce in three acts ‘Murder at Coppersmith Inn,’ a play within a play by Dan Neidermyer.

“It’s about three high school girls who want to be actresses and one wants to audition for a murder mystery dinner theater,” said director Jeff Malicke. “But they have to be college age or older to audition, so they pose as college age girls and insanity ensues. It’s a lot of bad acting on purpose.”

The show has 16 speaking roles and about 20 students total.

“How I always choose my shows is a cast that’s small enough where it’s not crazy but big enough where I can involve a lot of students,” said Malicke. “This show forces the students to work outside of their comfort zones.”

See ‘Murder at Coppersmith Inn at 7 p.m., Nov. 14-16 at the Brandon Performing Arts Center, 1025 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville. General admission tickets are available at the door for $5/person.