Local eatery opts for Uber Eats to deliver

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp.-A local eatery is seeking to land a food delivery service for the community.

Melissa Edens, owner of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 1152 S Ortonville Road, Ste 1, has been leading a charge to provide home delivered eats to area residents as a year long pandemic has nearly shuttered eat-in restaurants.

On Dec. 7, Gov. Whitmer announced the closing down of indoor dining was extended 12 additional days. The extension of the epidemic order took effect Dec. 9, shortly after the previous order expired and lasts through Dec. 20.

Edens, went live with Uber Eats delivery service about a week ago.

“There are 14 local restaurants that could benefit from the service,” said Edens. “Right now the Clarkston area zip code has home food delivery—however, the Ortonville area does not. Our local economy needs to stay local—nothing against out of town restaurants but we have great eateries right here.”

During the lockdown the use of food delivery service apps has increased since people are staying in and ordering food at home.

The takeout and delivery during lockdowns and quarantines, are deemed safe as long as precautions, such as contactless delivery, taking food out of containers and washing hands are observed. Food delivery service apps, like Urber Eats can bring dining from favorite local restaurants to the doorstep right from a cell phone—tips, food costs along with delivery fees are all completed when the order is placed.

“It’s often a misconception the delivery via Uber Eats is expensive,” she said. “So, I’ve negotiated a better price for the area of just $2.”

The need for food home delivery growing, she added.