New at Village Dental Center

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich- A new dentist has arrived in the village.

Dr. Yurij Cherstylo stepped in earlier this year at the Village Dental Center, 8027 S. State Road, replacing Dr. Steven J. Turner retired after 34 years of practice.

“I feel fortunate to be his chosen successor,” said Cherstylo. “We share the same values for providing the highest quality dental care in a personal manner. Our style and philosophy are very similar.”

A Lviv, Ukraine native, Cherstylo arrived in Michigan in 1997. His family lived in Hamtramck and moved to Warren, where he attended Immaculate Conception Catholic School until 2008. Cherstylo completed his undergraduate and dental degrees at University of Detroit Mercy and completed a General Practice Residency at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit. During his one year residency, he focused on restorative and implant dentistry while helping veterans.

“There is a floor at the VA hospital that’s just dentistry,” he said.

In 2017 Cherstylo started his private practice journey in Plymouth, Michigan, then to Chicago, Illinois and returned to Michigan in 2021.

“I returned for family, friends and I love Michigan,” he said. “I fell in love with the community and Dr. Turner’s practice. It’s been my dream to have a private dental practice. My family loves the outdoors, the Great Lakes, we camp and love the state.”

All the same staff with Dr. Turner remains.

“The staff has been wonderful,” he said. “I believe in the same high standard of care that has been the focus of Dr. Turner’s practice for many years. The staff really cares about the patients and that will continue.”

Cherstylo is also trained in dental implants, full mouth rehabilitations, and porcelain veneers.

“There are many advances in dental technology,” said Cherstylo. “I’m honored to become your dentist and look forward to forming a good patient-doctor relationship with you for the future of your oral health.”

Contact Dr. Yurij (810) 636-2808