New Brandon Schools superintendent steps down, interim returns

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. —The Brandon School superintendent Dan Gilbertson has resigned, effective Oct. 24. The board of education voted 7-0 to accept his resignation during their special meeting on Oct. 24.

“The Brandon Board of Education accepted the resignation of superintendent Dan Gilbertson effective immediately,” said board president Diane Salter. “Mr. Gilberston’s resignation was a mutual decision of Mr. Gilbertson and the board. Mr. Gilbertson leaves the district in good standing.”

Gilberston was hired July 1, 2022 after a six-month search process. Prior to that, the position was held by Dr. Karl Heidrich, who left the district in Dec. 2022.

“After a period of approximately three and a half months, both parties decided that Mr. Gilbertson’s fit with the district was not as expected, and that allowing Mr. Gilbertson to pursue other professional opportunities was in the best interest of both parties,” said Salter. “We wish Mr. Gilbertson well in his future endeavors and thank him for his service to the district.”

The position will be temporarily held by Jan Ziesel, the district CFO, until the interim begins on Nov. 1

“It is with mixed emotions that I write this letter of resignation to the board of education here in Brandon,” said Gilbertson at the meeting. “In the short time I have been employed with the district, I believe there have been many positive outcomes. We have worked together to advance the district vision, to be at the forefront of educational excellence.”

The interim superintendent will be Dr. Gary Richards, who held the interim position during the search for a permanent superintendent this past year. His last day was June 30, and he will be returning on Nov. 1.

“I am looking forward to reconnecting and working with the many dedicated, hardworking and talented people of the school district who are responsible for creating and sustaining one of the highest performing school districts in the state—one that is student-centered, committed to educational excellence and driven by continuous improvement,” said Richards. “I am excited about returning and working alongside such a remarkable group of individuals—students, parents, teachers, support staff, community partners and business owners—partners who are passionately committed to pursuing and developing educational programs of quality and excellence.”

It is uncertain how long Richards will be interim. Parents, families and the community were notified by an email from the district about the change in administration.

“The Brandon Board of Education is pleased to have Dr. Gary Richards return to Brandon and serve as interim superintendent,” said Salter. “Dr. Richards is very familiar with our district, as he served as interim superintendent from February through June 2022. We ask everyone to welcome Dr. Richards back to the district.”

