New cameras keep watch on drivers, motorists, students

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich- The proliferation of drivers who blow past stopped school buses loading and unloading children, should smile for the camera while getting their check book out.

In November the high-tech security cameras were installed on all school buses in the district. Every bus in the fleet has been equipped with two cameras outside and the recording starts when the bus does. Key in the new safety equipment is a camera located near the articulating stop sign located on the drivers side front of the bus.

“The camera will capture any car or pedestrians coming or going,” said Laurie VanSumeren, school district technology director. “The camera covers a big area on the side of the bus. Then inside the bus there are fish eyes which capture the drivers and all the passenger movements, as well as loading and unloading of students. In addition, other lenses are inside the bus that will allow the viewer to look down into the seats. You can zoom right in on the subject and it also contains audio.”

Earlier this year the school board also approved Alpharetta, Ga.-based 24/7 Security, Inc. for the security cameras to be installed in all school buses. The cost of the project, from the 2020 School Bond extension is $48,561 with an annual fee of $962. A total of four companies responded to the bid.

“This will help with (student) discipline as well as drivers going through our bus stops,” said Wayne Wright, district superintendent. “We’ve already had a couple individuals that were on camera running the bus stops. Those are very, very expensive tickets.”

The camera also captures the drivers pre and post route checks. The equipment will also record the speed, stops and slow downs during the route. All information gathered by the cameras and recorder are captured on a SD card (secure digital). The information is then captured once the bus is returned to the garage and stored by the district for 30 days. Each bus is outfitted with a button, if any event is especially noteworthy, the bus driver can highlight a time on the data.

“The information gathered will hold up in court,” said VanSumeren. “If a driver passes through the bus stop signals, we can now get vehicle descriptions and license plate numbers.”

Michigan lawmakers are supporting bus and student safety measures.

In February, HB 4202 was introduced by Rep. Tyrone Carter (D- 6th, Wayne County), to permit school districts to install cameras on school buses for the purpose of prosecuting motorists who illegally pass a stopped school bus. The information of the stop-arm camera system shall provide a video or photograph for use as evidence in a proceeding for a violation. On April 21, the House passed the bill 102-7.

Rep. Mike Mueller, (R-51st, which includes Goodrich along with Atlas and Groveland townships) voted for the law. Rep. John Reilly, (R-46th, Brandon Township) voted no.

“The safety of our children is a high priority for me,” said Mueller. “When I was a child, I witnessed a student get hit by a car. I also responded to a fatality for a similar situation when I was a Sheriff’s Deputy. HB4202 adds much-needed safety measures for the protection of our children.”

The House Bill was moved to the Senate and on June 24, the Senate passed the legislation 35-0. In July Governor Whitmer signed House Bills 4201, 4202, 4203, and 4204, making school buses safer.

“Every child in Michigan deserves access to a safe, secure ride to and from school,” said Whitmer. “These bills make our school buses safer, allowing every child to safely attend school, where they can learn and grow. I am proud to sign these bills that put Michigan’s children first.”

In addition, the legislation will prohibit unauthorized persons from boarding a school bus without permission of the driver and create a $500 civil fine for unauthorized boarding.