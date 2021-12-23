New economic texts books at BHS

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

The Brandon Board of Education voted 7-0 to purchase 80 new economics text books for the second semester of the 2021-2022 school year.

“Our current economics text book, the copyright is 2003,” said Carly Stone, executive director of curriculum and instruction. “So to ensure we are providing our students some current and relevant access to important information we wanted to look at refreshing the text books.”

The new text books were vetted by the economics teachers and a panel of students, who looked at 3 different books to choose which one was best.

“Turns out it’s just the upgraded version of the one we already have,” said Stone. “What had the committee most excited is the whole beginning of the book starts on personal finance. And so we talk a lot about personal finance, and ensure that our students have some financial literacy before they leave high school, and this was the only textbook that provided student access to a really deep and thoughtful personal finance avenue.”

The purchase includes 80 books, which is enough for two classes and a few extra, with a six year bundle of tech for students to access the book online.