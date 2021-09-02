New Sunoco, Subway owner

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Goodrich- Randall Yezbick is looking forward to working with the community and the schools. In February, he took over ownership of the Sunoco gas station, 8039 S. State Road, Goodrich.

“I’ve been in this business my whole life,” said Yezbick. “We like the area, and it seemed nice. The Subway was a draw.”

Yezbick said his favorite part of the business was the customer service and interacting with the community.

“I love talking to the customers, getting to know them, getting to know the community,” he said. “We’ve had a nice response. The local businesses have been welcoming. I’d like to get back to the schools, cater to the needs of the sports teams.”

The Sunoco is family owned, and Yezbick finds it important to hire locally.

“We try to offer if there’s anything a customer wants, we try to get it for them,” he said. “We’re open to new products. We’ve been working on expanding our beverage selection throughout the store.”

Visit the Sunoco gas station, 8039 S. State Road, Goodrich.