New teachers at Reid Elementary

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich — On Monday night the Goodrich Board of Trustees OK’d the hiring of two teachers at Reid Elementary School.

Jennifer Woehlke, will be a new kindergarten teacher for the 2023-24 school year. Woehlke is a Goodrich resident with children in the middle school and high school. She earned a teaching certificate at Western Michigan University and a masters in literacy education from the University of Michigan-Flint. Woehlke taught in the Gibraltar School District, prior to Goodrich.

Stephanie Bates, will be a new first grade teacher for the 2023-24 school year. Bates earned a teaching certificate with a minor in special education from West Liberty University in West Virginia where she also played collegiate volleyball. In addition, she earned a masters degree in early childhood education from Eastern Michigan University. Prior to Goodrich, she taught first and fourth grade in the Waterford School District. Bates and family are residents of Grand Blanc.