New team member at Real Estate One

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.-Heather Adamkiewicz is now a team member at Real Estate One-Ortonville, 875 Ortonville Road.

“I decided to join Real Estate One here in Ortonville because this is my new hometown and I want to be affiliated with the number one real estate office our town has to offer,” said Adamkiewicz, a real estate agent for the past several years who originally worked in Royal Oak.

“My children and I moved in, from Troy, with my then boyfriend during the pandemic, and we never moved out,” she said. “We ended up getting married in October of 2020.”

Her goal now, as a real estate agent, is to specialize in selling homes on Bald Eagle Lake, where she lives.

“I sold the house we live in to my husband when we first started dating in 2016, and now I live in it,” she said. “I am really excited to be in Ortonville. I love the small town feel and I really want to play a role in the community.”

Adamkiewicz is also a mother to two children and three step children, and also worked for years in property management.

“Now that I am in Ortonville, I will be expanding my business to Northern Oakland County and my personal goal is to specialize in selling homes on Bald Eagle Lake,” she said.

To contact Adamkiewicz, call her at 248-627-5414 or email her at baldeaglerealtor@gmail.com.