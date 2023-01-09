New village clerk

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Ortonville — As of Jan. 3, Ortonville has a new clerk.

“I’m excited to get to know everybody,” said Amber Willson, who took over the role of clerk following the vacancy on Dec. 8. “I feel like in a small town everybody has everybody’s back. Everyone I’ve met has been really nice.”

Willson, 37, lives in Dryden with her husband, two kids, and two dogs. She is originally from St. Helen. This is her first clerk position.

“I worked as a phlebotomist, and then I managed the bar and bowling alley in Almont for six years,” she said. “I wanted a job where I didn’t have to work nights and could be around for my kids sports, and I wanted to do something meaningful.”