New Year’s Resolutions

Editor’s note: Let’s face it 2021 was rough. It’s time now to look on the bright side, especially when it comes to a new year. Despite the challenges 2021 we all endured, there are many reasons to be hopeful for the new year ahead.

The Citizen newspaper asked a few of our local leaders to look forward to 2022 and much brighter days.

Brandon Township Supervisor Jayson Rumball

Another year is behind us with many ups and downs. Again I’m reminded of how great of a community we live in. No matter the circumstance, we are always a shining example of what a community is and can be.

In the new year I’m looking forward to continuing the townships successes of the past year. We were able to reduce expenditures in many areas (street lighting, payroll processing, grounds maintenance and cleaning services to name a few).

In 2022 I look forward to continuing to find ways to reduce township expenditures, applying for available grants, improving our roads, providing recreation opportunities, having top notch police and fire services. We will also looking to leverage our ARPA funds to make Brandon the best it can be.

Brandon Schools Interim Superintendent, Dan Stevens.

In the midst of many challenges, the first few months of school have been off to an amazing start. Students across the district are engaged, the academic rigor has been high, and meeting our students’ social and emotional support needs has remained top on our list of accomplishments. Our administrators, teachers and support staff will continue to be committed to our students in helping prepare them for whatever lies ahead in their futures.

With 2022 right around the corner, we have an opportunity to reflect and celebrate all the great work that we do together as a community. I would like to thank the teachers, staff, administration, parents and all the families that make up the Brandon School District Family for all of their hard work and dedication to our District.

On behalf of everyone in the Brandon School District, I want to give you our warmest thoughts and best wishes for a wonderful holiday season and a very happy New Year. Use this time to be with family, rest and rejuvenate, while taking time for yourself during this holiday break.

Thank you for all that you do to make the Brandon School District a better place each and every day.

Ortonville Village Manager Ryan Madis

While 2021 was my first year in the Village, I have truly enjoyed my time getting to know so many people and learning about Ortonville’s rich history. I look forward to continuing traditions in 2022. The Village is looking forward to many much-needed projects: roads, public spaces, and offering more for our citizens and guests. We’re excited to see new businesses, and the growth of existing businesses. We look forward to addressing long-standing needs and showing everyone that we are a Hometown with Heart. Here’s to you in 2022!

Atlas Township Supervisor Shirley Kautman-Jones

While 2021 has been a challenge it’s time to move on to 2022. We are eager to welcome many new residents moving to the township in 2022.

As the expansion the Iron Belle Trail continues the opportunists for a healthy lifestyle outdoors in the township flourishes. It’s amazing the number of people that already use the Gale Road pathway everyday. In addition we are proud of the Atlas Township County Park and the efforts of many in the community that strive to make Atlas Township a great place to live.

Goodrich Schools Superintendent Wayne Wright

There’s no question that 2021 was a very difficult year. As we move forward in 2022, we look for exciting opportunities at Goodrich school with many improvements including upgrades from the bond project, new classes and the strong Martian Family. We are confident our students and staff will have a great year and flourish in 2022.

The Goodrich School District is solid with a strong foundation students, teachers and staff. I wish all our Goodrich family all the best in 2022.