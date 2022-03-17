OCEF Easter food collection, distribution

By Shelby Stewart

The Ortonville Community Emergency Fund is holding an Easter food collection after not doing so the last few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we begin to find some normalcy, the Ortonville Community Emergency Fund (OCEF) will be having an actual Easter Distribution,” said Karyn Milligan, OCEF Pantry coordinator. “We will be seeking food donations and volunteers for our upcoming distribution. Last year, OCEF provided Easter food to more than 150 families.”

The distribution will be April 10 and 11.

OCEF donations are being accepted until noon April 9, and can be dropped off at St. Anne Catholic Church, 825 S. Ortonville Road or in the OCEF donation box at Bueche’s Food World, 400 N. Ortonville Road. In addition to those, Robin and Neil Loughlin will be doing another Fill the Studebaker collection from, 9 a.m.-noon, March 26 in the Bueche’s parking lot to collect donations for Easter.

Monetary donations can be sent to OCEF at PO box 282, Ortonville MI, 48462 or dropped off at St. Anne.

Anyone looking to volunteer to sort food, pack groceries or help with distribution, call Milligan at (248) 627-3965 ext.103. Food will be sorted on April 10, and packed and distributed April 11.

“OCEF is community based,” she said. “It relies on the donations and volunteer efforts of those who live in the Ortonville area. OCEF is thankful for the many, many generous people who have helped and continue to help their neighbors in need.”

•Cake Mix & Frosting •Canned Fruit•Egg Dye •Muffin/QuickBreadMix•Jello/Pudding •Macaroni&Cheese•CannedSoup•Corn•GreenBe•Other vegetables•Candy•Potatoes/Yams•Toilet Paper •Paper towels•Tuna •Dry Pasta (egg noodles, macaroni, spaghetti)•Boxed Dinner mixes•Jelly & Peanut Butter •Pasta Sauces•Cereal•$30 Bueche gift card (to purchase meat and fresh items)•Please, NO dry beans or lentils.