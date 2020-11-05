OCEF ramps up for holidays

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

The Ortonville Community Emergency Fund Food Pantry is handling their Thanksgiving Food Drive differently this year.

“As we continue to face the challenges 2020 has brought to our beautiful world, OCEF has been working to make the necessary changes regarding our holiday distribution to protect not only our families, but all who help us set up for our distributions,” said Karyn Milligan, Christian Service and Food Pantry Coordinator.

“Because of the challenges which we have all faced this year, OCEF has put in place a plan to assist our at-risk families while keeping everyone safe.”

In place of extra holiday food, OCEF will be handing out extra Bueches gift cards to the families in need. There is a collection box on the counter at Bueches Food World where you can put gift cards or monetary donations. Donations can also be brought to St. Anne Church, or mailed to the P.O. box 282, Ortonville MI, 48462.

“Also, in order to assist our friends from the Community Christmas Toy Store, we will also accept any donations you wish to make to them in the same box,” said Milligan. “But please designate your donation is for the toy store.”

OCEF is expecting 150-170 families this year for the Thanksgiving distribution.

“I would like to thank you for your continued support, you are a true blessing to our community, and an even bigger blessing to our at-risk families who are facing multiple challenger this year,” said Milligan. “Thank you for your understanding as we continue to help our neighbor in need during this pandemic.”

Anyone with questions can call Milligan at 248-627-3965 ext. 103