OCSO:Unlocked vehicles targeted in township

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Brandon substation is warning residents of a rise in larcenies from unlocked vehicles within the township.

At 9:56 a.m., on Nov. 4, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a larceny from a vehicle. The man stated that morning he had noticed his prescriptions, cash and a pocket knife were stolen from his truck and that no damage was done to the truck. He was given a report number for his insurance company and his doctor.

“We are having an influx of cars being broken into, and they are not being broken into, they are people that are leaving valuables in their cars and we’ve got people that are going around opening unlocked cars and stealing the items out of them,” said OCSO Brandon Substation Commander Lt. Greg Glover.

The larcenies haven’t been in one particular area, but are happening at night when everyone is asleep.

“If your car is unlocked, they’re opening the door,” said Glover. “Cars that are unlocked sitting in driveways are being gone through, and any personal items, wallets, mail, anything of value, including a purse that was left in one of the cars, they’re taking.”

While the suspects are mainly targeting unlocked cars, Glover said to not leave valuable items in your vehicles.

“Make sure you start locking your vehicles and do not leave any items of value in your car you can’t afford to lose,” he said.