By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

The Brandon Township Public Library is once again offering the National Early Literacy Initiative’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program this year. The program is available thanks to a donation from the Ortonville Rotary Club.

“One-thousand Books Before Kindergarten encourages parents and caregivers to provide positive, nurturing experiences by reading at least 1000 books aloud to their children before they enter Kindergarten,” said Fran Hotchkiss, Outreach Liaison Librarian. “In as little as 15 minutes a day, families can build the skills for future school and life success.”

A total of 986 children have completed the program in the last three years in Brandon Township. Also, 16 children have read 750 books, and 293 have read 500 books since September.

“Research shows that the most reliable predictor of school success is being read to at home during early childhood,” said Hotchkiss. “The brain develops more rapidly during the first three years of a child’s life than any other time during their lifespan. Reading from an early age can close the vocabulary gap and prepare children to enter kindergarten with the skills they need to succeed.”

Hotchkiss also says that sharing books with children can promote a life-long love of books and reading.

“Upon signing up, children will receive a folder with their reading log, recommended book titles, stickers and a bookmark,” she said. “They will be excited to color in a circle every time a book is read or re-read.”

Prizes for participants will also be awarded after 300 and 600 books are read, and children will receive a free book and a certificate upon completion of 1,000 books. For more information, call the Brandon Township Public Library at 248-627-1462 or register online at brandonlibrary.org.