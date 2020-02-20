Ortonville Chamber of Commerce returns

By David Fleet

Editor

After more than three years the Ortonville Chamber of Commerce is on the cusp of a comeback.

The reboot will begin from 5-7 p.m., March 5, Real Estate One, 875 S. Ortonville Road, will host an informal reception to discuss creating a new Chamber of Commerce in Ortonville.

“The mission of the chamber is to create community environment in which business can prosper,” said Abby Hotchkiss, of Real Estate One.

“We need something here in Ortonville. We are going to start from scratch and make sure there is an interest in a new chamber. Our vision is we want to bring the community together. For all of us to come together and promote our town and our townships.”

There are more than 300 business in the Ortonville area which included home-based. The chamber would also include Brandon and Groveland townships. Ortonville has not had a chamber of commerce since 2016.

“There’s a lot of momentum downtown,” said Jason Gault, of Real Estate One-Ortonville. “The DDA and businesses downtown have an interest in connecting that momentum with the M-15 businesses that are not in the DDA area.”

The main function of the Chamber of Commerce is to promote interest in local business possibilities. Money, planning, inspiration and guidance depends on the members working vigorously on the committees of their choice.

Matt Maher, manager of Membership Development, for the Michigan Chamber of Commerce represents about 150 chambers statewide.

“The local chamber brings the business community together for best practices, business solutions and promoting growth for that community,” said Maher. “The chamber creates an alliance to provide a single mined purpose to grow and help the community. Chambers focus on addressing business challenges, and finding solution.“

The Michigan Chamber is the leading voice of over 6,000 job providers, trade associations, and local chambers of commerce of every size and type in all 83 counties of the state. Its membership represents over one million employees. Maher emphasized the need for a balance between an online presents and face-to-face meetings are key for chamber members.

“It’s not just a social gathering,” he said. “From web site promotion ideas, to a business directory to best practices such as labor laws and cyber security, the chamber can be tailored to meet a host needs.”

RSVP to ortonvillereo@gmail.com