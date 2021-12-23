Ortonville Committee appointments for 2022

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville- The village council is set to start the new year with some new faces.

On Dec. 20, during the regular night meeting, the village council voted 7-0 to approve the committee appointment recommendations for the 2022 calendar year.

Keith Dylus was reappointed to streets committee, Larry Hayden was reappointed to personnel committee and IT committee, Pat George was reappointed to the Historical Society, Melanie Nivelt was reappointed to the planning commission and appointed to the personnel committee.

Kay Green was appointed to the personnel committee and the fire authority, and Anthony Randazzo was appointed to parks and recreation. President Tonja Brice was reappointed to the Downtown Development Authority, as required in the rules of procedures, but was not reappointed to the personnel committee or the fire authority board.

Nivelt brought to the council’s attention that in the rules of procedure, most of the standing committees require a trustee or trustees to be on the committee, but do not mention the village president. This led to questioning if the president is counted as a trustee or not.

“I don’t see anything that states the president is a trustee,” said Hayden. “When we run for election, president runs for president, trustee runs for trustee.”

Randazzo made a motion to keep Brice on the personnel committee, but due to the motion going against the council’s rules of procedure, it would require a 2/3 majority vote to pass, which it did not. The motion failed with a 4-3 vote, trustees Dylus, Green, and Nivelt voting against it.

Another motion was made by Hayden to postpone the vote until the following month so an exception to the rules of procedure could possibly be drafted, but the motion went unsupported.

The appointments begin in January of 2022 and continue until Dec. 31, 2022.