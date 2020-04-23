Ortonville: Coronavirus antibody tests available

By David Fleet

Editor

A key step returning to a safe and healthy community is antibody testing to determine if they are free of the coronavirus and safe.

As of Tuesday those tests are now available in the Ortonville area.

Nena Woodall, manager of M-15 Urgent Care, 250 N. Ortonville Road, Suite C said, if patients feel they may have been exposed, or possibly had symptoms of the coronavirus call for a test.

“The antibody test is a simple blood draw,” said Woodall. “Many people have had body aches, fever or a cough but were never tested. Keep in mind this respiratory disease, spreading from person to person is caused by a novel or ‘new’ coronavirus. So we are all still learning.”

In fact, the coronavirus is so new that medical professionals are uncertain if there is immunity or just how that shield will last. The data collected from the antibody test will also help determine the hot spots for the virus in Oakland County, she said.

“The test for COVID-19 is much different,” she said. “If patients have a fever or cough and suspect they may have the coronavirus please stay in your car and give us a call. We’ll direct you to the rear of the office and administer the (COVID-19) test right in the vehicle. Don’t come inside the office.”

The results of the antibodies test will take about two to four days, while the coronavirus test is one to three days, she added.

Woodall reminds patients Urgent Care is taking every precaution to prevent the spread of the coronavirus within their office, including enhanced cleaning protocols and the curb side testing.

Urgent Care is open 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Call (248) 793-7113.