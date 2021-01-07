Ortonville council fills two vacancies

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville- At the meeting on Monday night, the village council appointed two new councilmembers to the two vacant seats on the council.

Kay Green was appointed to the seat vacated when Mark Robinson resigned from the council in November, and Keith Dylus was appointed to the seat that was left open following the death of councilman Ron Sutton in December.

Green was appointed unanimously, Dylus was appointed with a 4-1 vote. While village president Tonja Brice suggested that the council post for Sutton’s seat as they have in the past, the council decided to make the appointment anyway.

“We have three very good candidates, we have two positions, I don’t see a need to repost because we can easily fill both seats tonight,” said councilman Larry Hayden.

Green has been a resident for 32 years, and previously served on the council for 22 years. Dylus has lived in the village for seven years and previously was on the council but resigned for work reasons, which he said are not an issue anymore. Former village president Wayne Wills was also a candidate for one of the seats.

Both of them will fill the seats for two years. Green will fill out the rest of Robinson’s term, which expires in 2022, and Dylus will fill the seat until the next election, which is also 2022.