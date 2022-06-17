Ortonville DDA volunteers needed

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Ortonville — The Ortonville Downtown Development Authority is looking for volunteers for their Eats in the Street and Farmer’s Market events.

“Because we struggle to create the volume of retail shopping and restaurants in downtown needed to be considered a destination, our events become even more critical to our local economy and community culture,” said Matt Jenkins, DDA Executive Director. “Time and time again, our community has said they want more reasons to come downtown and our events help us provide great reasons.”

The farmer’s market opens today, June 18, and runs every Saturday through Oct. 2. Also, the next Food Trucks event is on July 3 during the Ortonville Food Trucks and Fireworks. There will be other food truck rallys later in the summer.

To sign up to volunteer, anyone interested can fill out the survey at http://eepurl.com/cV4A5n or on the Downtown Ortonville Facebook page.

“We like to say that we are ‘powered locally’,” said Leanne Claxton, DDA Board Member. “That means all of our efforts are the result of the planning, organizing and creativity of the great volunteers who give their time to DDA projects, initiatives and events. They care about our downtown.”

Stay up to date on DDA events on the Downtown Ortonville Facebook page.