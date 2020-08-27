Ortonville Farmers’ Market expanding, growing

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

For the past two weeks Jordan and his wife Danielle Kosinski, owner of Kozy Farms have sold all the fresh vegetables they had at the Downtown Ortonville Farmer’s Market.

“With the pandemic we were not sure how this growing season was going to be for us,” said Jordan, in their second year of business. “This market has grown since last year—twice the customers and vendors. Perhaps it’s the coronavirus panic for food or more advertising for the market, either way it’s busy.”

Otisville-based Kozy Farms is just one of vendors in downtown Ortonville every Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., which, like the Kosinski’s tomatos is now growing.

The Ortonville Farmers’ Market is now in phase two of opening.

“In phase 1, the Downtown Ortonville Farmers’ Market started out small (up to five vendors) in order to maintain a highly manageable and hyper socially-distanced market,” said Market Manager Candace Ingham. “Starting out like this allowed us to learn on the fly how to effectively maintain or grow our market amidst the fluid pandemic guideline changes.”

In phase 2, the market will be able to host up to 10 vendors.

“We implemented phase 2 as we saw we could successfully stay highly manageable, socially-distanced, and fill spaces with essential and non-essential vendors,” said Ingham. “We’re confident as we progress into phase 3, which is providing up to 15 vendors, we’ll continue to stay highly manageable and socially-distanced per current restrictions and guidelines at the given moment.”