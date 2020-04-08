Ortonville resident steps up with RVs 4 MDs

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

The U.S. now has over 400,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and medical professionals everywhere are balancing their work and keeping their family safe.

Luckily, an organization called RVs 4 MDs is looking to help out, and Ortonville resident and president Tonja Brice is joining in.

The organization, through their Facebook page, match recreational vehicle owners with medical professionals who are trying to quarantine themselves away from their families by staying in an RV in their driveways or at a designated parking lot.

“Within 12 hours I was matched,” said Brice, who loaned her vehicle to a hospice nurse named Jennifer. “It’s her new home for a little while. She has the kids in the house and she’s safe parked in the driveway.”

The organization states they can save thousands from potential exposure to COVID-19.

“We all have trailers, it would be nice to share,” said Brice. “You can’t go anywhere anyways. You’re not supposed to be going up north, if you have to stay home, let the poor camper be used. We all want to help, we all want to do something.”

Anyone who would like to loan out their camper, or any medical professional who needs to quarantine away from their household, can check out the Facebook Group RVs 4 MDs To fight the Coronavirus.