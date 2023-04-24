Ortonville welcomes: Small Business Saturday Market

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Ortonville — From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., April 29, Small Business Saturday Market will be featured in downtown Ortonville.

“Our biggest goal with these events has always been geared towards helping small businesses and vendors,” said co-coordinator Sarah Armstrong. “Having a few really good days a month can have a huge impact on the little guys so it’s been amazing to have such a great turn out.”

Armstrong and co-coordinator Tara Jackson have hosted a monthly vendor event since February, and found enough success that they wanted to continue hosting vendors and bringing patrons downtown to shop local. The April event will also benefit the special education department in the Brandon School District with proceeds from raffle tickets, available at Impact North.

“Even in March with a white-out blizzard that morning, a decent portion of the community came out in support,” said Armstrong. “We are really looking forward to seeing what some beautiful weather can bring for these events and our small business community.”

For more information on vendors, as well as the wish-list for the Brandon School District special education department, visit Ortonville small business winter market and events on Facebook.

“Between the small business events prior and our Autism Awareness event on April 29, and being asked to take on Ladies Night Out, it’s truly been a blessing to work with so many small business while having a chance to also give back to the community,” she said.