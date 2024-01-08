Ortonville Winter Markets returns to Brandon Middle School

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. — The Ortonville Winter Markets are back for 2024.

From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., on Jan. 13, the first of four Ortonville Winter Markets will be at Brandon Middle School, 609 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville.

“Last year, when we did our first trial run of a winter market, it was met with a lot of success for small businesses during a time that is generally really slow for businesses,” said co-organizer Sarah Armstrong. “It’s a season where everyone wants to stay indoors but also desperately wants something to do and we thought what better way than to offer a family friendly event that can help all parties.”

In addition to more than 40 vendors, there will be grab bags, raffles, and other activities.

“The first 50 adult guests will receive a winter grab bag and we have an additional 20 bags just for kids,” she said. “Our small business community has graciously donated items to use for the Farmers Market raffle, shoppers will be able to purchase tickets, one for $2, three for $5, or seven for $10. We will draw winners at the end of the event and contact winners so they may set up times to pick up their raffle winnings.”

One-hundred percent of raffle proceeds will go towards the Ortonville Farmer’s Market.

“Every market we are focusing on giving back to the community, and January is no exception,” she said. “In addition to vendors for our free event, we will have tons of fun activities for all. You can expect balloon art and permanent jewelry to JB’s BBQ serving lunch and Angel lead Tarot readings.”

Visit the Ortonville Small Business Winter Market and Events on Facebook for a full list of vendors and more event information.