Ortonville:Local Gems

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Ortonville — The Ortonville Downtown Development Authority, in partnership with Main Street Oakland County, are looking for ‘local gems.’

“One of the Ortonville DDA’s objectives is to identify creative ways to support the local shops that make our downtown home,” said DDA Executive Director Matt Jenkins.

“Because of our town’s size we struggle to create the volume of retail shopping needed to be a destination for regional consumers. Our Small Business Saturday & holiday shopping program was designed to spur commerce by collaborating with small businesses, encourage and incentivize people to Shop Small/Shop Local, engage partners to gain maximum exposure and reignite a sense of place in the hearts of the community.”

Main Street Oakland County is bringing their Local Gems sweepstakes for the month of November to encourage people to shop small as a lead-up to Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25. In order to enter for the county-wide sweepstakes, submit selfies taken at an Oakland County small business that you consider to be a ‘Local Gem.’ Find the entry form on oakgov.com/shopsmall.

First prize winner is $1,000, second prize is $500, third prize is $250. There are also three Ortonville specific prizes of $250, $100, and $50 in downtown dollars.

Additionally, participating businesses in the Ortonville DDA District will be doing weekly drawings for their patrons for a $10 Downtown Dollars Certificate. Both giveaways run through Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25.