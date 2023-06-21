Ouida Ann Eubanks June 13,1947-June 12, 2023. Ouida died suddenly at home. Loving mother to Eddie Snider, Natasha Cantrell & Reece Cantrell. She has 10 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Reece & Ruth Snider, her husband Jimmy Eubanks and her sister Janie. She is survived by her siblings Linda, Phyllis, Ricky, Cecelia and Terry. Ouida loves her music! One of her favorite past times included spending time with her children & grandbabies. We love her very much & she will be truly missed.