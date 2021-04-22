‘Our Place’at GHS

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Despite more than a year hiatus due to the pandemic that shuttered theatrics worldwide—thespians return to the stage at Goodrich High School.

“Our Place,”written by Terry Wayne Gabbard will open next weekend at the Raymond C. Green Auditorium.

“I hadn’t thought I’d be able to do anything this year with Covid,” said GHS Director Steve Mitchell. “When provided an opportunity, I had to select a play that could be produced in a severely reduced time schedule. I selected Our Place, a short, one-act play that has five unrelated short scenes that all take place in a common location.”

The location in question is a dock in the middle of a remote lake, constructed on the stage at GHS. The unassuming location extending out onto a small lake serves as the backdrop for five different stories.

“We need to get back to some sense of normalcy,” said Mitchell.

Last year, the school’s production of Working was canceled due to COVID-19 related shutdowns. The production cost a lot of money, and the Theatre department didn’t get any return on it.

“In addition, the opportunity for the actors and technicians to see a project through to the end never happened,” he said. “It’s like an athlete training their whole life to compete in the Olympics and never being given the chance. Our seniors deserve that opportunity to do this once more. In addition, we need to continue to build our program for the future too.”

There will be a few differences due to COVID-19, most of them off state. The seating capacity for the audience will be reduced, and social distancing rules will be in place. The seating is limited to 200 patrons and is first come, first serve. No refreshments will be served, and programs will be electronic to reduce cost. Patrons and company members will be asked to disperse after the show to reduce a large crowd in the lobby, and actors will be masked and have microphones.

“They (the students) were a little rusty at first, but all are excited to be back at ‘our place’, the theater, getting ready to continue GHS’s tradition of excellence in High School Theatre,” said Mitchell. “They’ve been working very hard every day after school and every weekend. We’re producing a show in just over three weeks. IT usually takes us about eight weeks on average.”

Our Place will be in the Raymond C. Green Auditorium at Goodrich High School, 7 p.m., April 29-May 1 and 2:30 p.m., May 2. Cost is $5, general admission.