Parents urged to watch for signs of vaping in teens

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. — Local law enforcement are advising parents of students to be aware of lethargic or new behaviors, a fruit-like smell and a film on inside of the car windows.

Across the nation, vaping is on the rise among teens. According to the Food and Drug administration, about 10% of students reported current use of any tobacco products, and the most common product was e-cigarettes or vape pens. That equates to around 2.1 million youth who vape across the nation.

“It’s a real problem everywhere,” said Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Brandon substation commander Lt. Greg Glover.

According to the American Lung Association, e-cigarettes or vape pens produce chemicals that can cause lung disease and cardiovascular disease, are toxic to the body, and can cause acute lung injury, COPD, asthma and lung cancer. In addition, secondhand emissions can also cause damage to the health of those around the person using the e-cigarette or vape pen.

“I don’t think most of them are addicted, they think it’s cool,” said Glover.

For parents concerned that their student might be using vape products, there are a few clues to look for.

“If they are driving and have their own car, it causes a fog on their windows,” he said. “It puts a very sticky haze on the windows that’s very difficult to clean.”

Something else to check for is a different smell.

“A very fruity smell of some type, normally that’s a very good indication,” said Glover. “Often kids also use Febreeze or something else to mask or cover up that smell.”

Currently in Michigan, it is illegal for anyone under 21 to purchase or posses vape products. Most people use a flavored cartridge of vape product, commonly called juice, but some vape pens are able to contain marijuana or THC.

“If the student is kind of lethargic, kind of out of it, like somebody might be if they’re high, that’s a good indication as well,” said Glover. “They all know the rule is that they can’t have it, but they’re getting smarter as far as hiding them.”

Any parent who discovers that their student is vaping, Glover urges them to find out where the student got the products from and to let local police know.

The American Lung Association offers Not On Tobacco, which helps teenagers specifically quit vaping. For more information, visit lung.org.