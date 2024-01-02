Patricia Bean

BEAN, Patricia Louise; born on August 26, 1927 in Detroit, MI to Joseph and Mary Day; passed away on January 1, 2024 at the age of 96; preceded in death by her husband Thomas and her son Scott; Mother of Thomas Bean, Linda (Garry) Dickieson, Timothy Bean and Dan Bean; mother-in-law of Kathy Bean; also survived by 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Pat graduated from Shrine of the Little Flower High School and attended Stephen’s College. She worked as a graphic artist at S.S. Kresge. She enjoyed art, music, traveling, and genealogy.