Patricia Gail Franks

FRANKS, PATRICIA GAIL of Brandon Twp., Michigan. Died November 16, 2020. She was 76. Born on September 25,1944 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Arnold and Eunice (nee: Hubble) Irelan. She married William H. Franks on January 16, 1965 in Lake Orion, Michigan. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Bill Franks; four children, Tami (Jeff) Seim, Jeannette (Krzysztof) Foksinski, Kris (Craig) Woodham and Chip Franks; 11 grandchildren, Trevin, Ariana, Riane, Caitlynn, Christopher (Melissa), Courtney, Abigail, Drew, Raven, Izabella and Abigail; two brothers, Bill (Fran) Irelan and Arnie (Nancy) Irelan; one sister, Sandra Rider; she was preceded in death by one sister, Beverly DeGraw. Patricia was a member of the O.E.S. #286, Ortonville. She enjoyed quilting and beading. Family will receive friends on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Village Funeral Home, 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan followed by a private funeral service under the auspices of the Ortonville Eastern Star #286. Please bring a mask as no more than 25 people at a time in the chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to OES # 286 in C/O Karen McArthur 445 Schoolhouse Rd., Ortonville, Michigan 48462. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com