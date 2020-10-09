Patricia Hickey

HICKEY, Patricia “Pat”, of Waterford, formerly of Holly and Goodrich, was reunited with the Lord on the morning of October 7, 2020 at the age of 85. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Verdie Hickey and daughter Deborah Porcelli. Loving mother of David (Lynn) Hickey. Cherished grandma of Kevin (Kana), Laura, Scott, Steven, and Joseph Jr.(Jill) and great grandma of Joseph III (Jaclyn). Sister of Charles (Sue) Wolfe and preceded in death by her brothers Jerry (Donna) Wolfe and Robert (Jan) Wolfe. Pat is survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

Pat demonstrated a strong dedication for her family, through avenues such as the family business “Drayton Plywood Co.”, Sunday Dinners, and holiday parties. She was a remarkable storyteller who encouraged others to make memories with those you love. Through all her adversities she remained strong… no matter the circumstances, she always provided a sense of calmness, support, and most importantly love.

Family and Friends may visit Friday, October 9th from 4:00pm – 7:00pm, at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. A Celebration of Pat’s life will take place Saturday October 10th at 10:00 am, at the funeral home. Interment at Ottawa Park Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Please leave a memory or condolence on Pat’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com