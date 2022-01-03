Patricia Lyben

LYBEN, PATRICIA ELLEN of Ortonville, Michigan; died on December 22, 2021. She was 69. Patricia was born March 29, 1952 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Keith and Emily (nee: McCoy) Tughan. She is survived by one daughter, Taylor Anne Lyben; four sisters, Jane Tughan, Alice (Baron) Clemons, Shirley Hanna and Elaine Tughan; one brother, Larry (Susan) Tughan. She enjoyed water exercise at the Brandon High School pool. She loved to spend time garage saling and antiquing. A celebration of life service will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan. Ms. Sabra Dettore, Celebrant. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Michigan Humane Society. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com