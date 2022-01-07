Patrick Corey

COREY, Patrick D.; of Ortonville, passed after a valiant fight on January 3, 2022 at the young age of 26.

Husband of Faith Marie; Daddy of Dean Michael, Jaimee Nichole, and Luna; son of Ruth Bullion (Michael Bloch) and Douglas Corey (Marianne Naas); son in law of Michael (Jeanette) Davis; brother of Rachel Katherine (John Toth) Corey, Maranda (Travis) Mabe, Averie Davis, and Colin Davis; grandson of Eva Corey. Patrick is also survived by many loving family, friends, and his proud mentors Brian and Diana Scott. Patrick was born, raised and remained a resident in Ortonville. He loved the area and all his friends throughout the years. At a young age Patrick didn’t walk, he ran and never stopped running. Covered in bumps and bruises it was no surprise that his first love was the game of hockey. Off the ice he spent any free moment he could on the lake with friends and family. He loved Disc Golf, Hunting and Off Road mudding on both his ATV and Side by Side. Patrick’s aspirations were to have an extraordinary life. He achieved this through overcoming adversity, a hard work ethic and never taking NO for an answer. He had a passion to always be better at his job than the day before. Known as a “silver tongue in a sandstorm” he was an accomplished salesman. In 2020 God blessed him with Faith, his soulmate and two very special little ones Dean and Jaimee. Patrick, Faith, Dean and Jaimee were wed together as a family on October 10th 2021. They were surrounded by everyone they loved and cherished. Patrick lived his life with boldness, courage, and a passion to leave people better than he found them. While his time with us feels short, he lived a life of abundance filled with un-matched joy. Friends may visit at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, Sunday, January 9th from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Masks and sanitizer will be available at the funeral home but will not be required for entry. The family encourages all visitors to practice their own comfort level of protection. A Celebration of Patrick’s life will be held the following day, Monday, January 10th at 12Noon at Bridgewood Church of Clarkston, located at 6765 Rattalee Lake Rd., Clarkston 48348. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to support the futures of Patrick’s beloved Faith, Dean, and Jaimee. Please leave a memory or condolence on Patrick’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com