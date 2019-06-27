Patrol car damaged, Taser deployed

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

A Detroit area man was arrested in Brandon Township on June 18 following a confrontation with police.

At 1:57 p.m., Brandon deputies responded to a report of suspicious circumstances. The caller stated that a man pulled into their driveway in a black car and parked. She did not know who the man was, and that he kept getting in and out of his vehicle, acting odd, punching himself in the face repeatedly and arguing with himself.

She said he also started dancing while sitting in the vehicle. Upon arrival, deputies observed the man standing by a black car by the garage.

Deputies gave verbal commands for the man to sit on the hood of his car, but he did not listen. He kept moving erratically and trying to go into his vehicle. He continued to ignore deputy orders. He reached into the car and was trying to grab something off of the front seat. Deputies closed the distance and the man got into the driver’s seat of his car and started it.

He attempted to drive off, and quickly accelerated and rammed his car into a patrol vehicle that was blocking the driveway to keep him from leaving. Deputies tried to open the driver’s door to remove him from the vehicle, and as they were doing so, the man hopped over to the passenger side then exited the car. He slipped on loose ground as he was trying to flee with something in his hand. Deputies discharged their Taser, but the subject still failed to put his hands behind his back. Deputies were able to get control of him and search him.

The subject was evaluated and transported to McLaren Pontiac by Brandon Fire Department. Deputies took custody of him at the hospital.

At the hospital, deputies observed that the subject’s complexion was pale and his pupils were constricted. He was verbally uncooperative and loud, creating a disturbance in the ER. After arguing for a while, the subject stated he had used heroin prior to driving that day. He had a blood draw, and deputies transported an envelope of suspected cocaine and a crack pipe found in his car to the property room at Oakland County Jail where it was logged into evidence.

Deputies who stayed and searched the vehicle found two lottery tickets in the center console cup holder. One of them was open and deputies could see a white powder. Deputies retrieved the lottery ticket and powder and secured it. The second lottery ticket was unfolded and deputies saw what they suspected was a rock of crack cocaine. Both were also secured in evidence. In the cup holder was more white powder next to the open lottery ticket, and deputies tested it and found it tested positive for cocaine. The vehicle was impounded.

The subject was arrested, and the warrant cited one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer..