Personnel committee member named

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville- On Monday night the village council voted 7-0 to appoint councilman Mark Robinson to the personnel committee. Robinson was previously on the committee.

“I would like to appoint Mark Robinson,” said president Tonja Brice, also a member of personnel committee. “He had to cut back initially due to the changes in his work schedule, he does now have time to invest, and I appreciate the fact that he is interested in a nomination.”

Robinson had stepped down about a year ago, and president Brice had nominated councilman Mark Butzu to fill the empty seat, but Butzu declined the nomination and the motion to appoint him failed 4-3 during a past meeting.

“I approached Tonja a few weeks ago because we’ve gone about a year without a third member on the committee and I offered to step up,” said Robinson. “We have gone a year, so that’s another reason I’m just ready to step up and jump in no matter what my schedule is to do the right thing.”

The council also voted in a past meeting to amend the rules of procedure to say that the personnel committee has to have three members of the council. Robinson’s appointment brings the total up to three, as Brice and councilman Larry Hayden also sit on the committee.