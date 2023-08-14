Peter Kier

Kier Peter Martin, 71, passed away on August 9, 2023, surrounded by
family. Peter was born to the late Martina (Conway) and Glenn Kier in
Flint, Michigan on October 17, 1951. He was a 1969 graduate of
Brandon High School. He worked for many years at Goodrich
Manufacturing and Metamora Products. For more than a decade he
was very active at the Edna Burton Senior Center, and was the
president of the Brandon Senior Auxiliary Board. He also drove a
senior bus for the center for a couple of years, making new friends
and helping others. He was the color commentator for the Brandon
Varsity Baseball team in the early 2000s. Peter loved camping, fishing,
golfing and watching sports, especially the Minnesota Vikings. He liked
to travel and enjoyed some very special trips, including to China, New
York, Arizona and the Caribbean. Peter loved his family and was very
proud of his children and his granddaughter Aurora. He shared the last
eleven years with his fiancé` Judy Shattuck. Peter was preceded in
death by his brother John Kier. He is survived by his sister Jane (Bruce)
Moore; his children, Anthony (Dora Johnson) Kier, Aaron Kier, and
Amber (Tim Ogg) Kier; his granddaughter, Aurora Ogg; as well
as niece, Michelle Hardin and great nephew Ryan Hardin; he also leaves
other beloved cousins and an extended circle of dear friends. Funeral
service will be Monday, August 14, 2023 at Village Funeral Home 135
South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Sean Barton, officiating.
Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends
on Sunday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial
contributions may be made to the Edna Burton Senior Center.
Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to
the family go to www.villagefh.com