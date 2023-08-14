Peter Kier

Connect on Linked in

Kier Peter Martin, 71, passed away on August 9, 2023, surrounded by

family. Peter was born to the late Martina (Conway) and Glenn Kier in

Flint, Michigan on October 17, 1951. He was a 1969 graduate of

Brandon High School. He worked for many years at Goodrich

Manufacturing and Metamora Products. For more than a decade he

was very active at the Edna Burton Senior Center, and was the

president of the Brandon Senior Auxiliary Board. He also drove a

senior bus for the center for a couple of years, making new friends

and helping others. He was the color commentator for the Brandon

Varsity Baseball team in the early 2000s. Peter loved camping, fishing,

golfing and watching sports, especially the Minnesota Vikings. He liked

to travel and enjoyed some very special trips, including to China, New

York, Arizona and the Caribbean. Peter loved his family and was very

proud of his children and his granddaughter Aurora. He shared the last

eleven years with his fiancé` Judy Shattuck. Peter was preceded in

death by his brother John Kier. He is survived by his sister Jane (Bruce)

Moore; his children, Anthony (Dora Johnson) Kier, Aaron Kier, and

Amber (Tim Ogg) Kier; his granddaughter, Aurora Ogg; as well

as niece, Michelle Hardin and great nephew Ryan Hardin; he also leaves

other beloved cousins and an extended circle of dear friends. Funeral

service will be Monday, August 14, 2023 at Village Funeral Home 135

South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Sean Barton, officiating.

Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends

on Sunday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial

contributions may be made to the Edna Burton Senior Center.

Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to

the family go to www.villagefh.com