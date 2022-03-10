Phone scams continue locally

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp.-A township resident is out $84,830 following a scam that law enforcement say is just too common.

According to police reports, at about 11 a.m., Feb. 24 the resident received a call from a person claiming to be from Amazon and stating there was an unauthorized charge on her account. The victim was informed their ID information was being used illegally in nine states. The phone call ended. Soon after, the victim received another call from an individual claiming to be from the Social Security Administration. That individual said more than $100,000 had been sent out of the country in their name for drug trafficking. The individual informed the victim a large sum of money was needed to avoid being arrested. The victim disregarded the claim, and hung up the phone.

A few minutes later, the victim received a third call this time from an unknown person claiming to be from the Waterford Police Department. This person advised the victim they needed to pay money or they would be arrested. The caller provided an account and name information to send the money. At that point, the victim went to their bank and transferred $84,830.96 to a person in Carterville, Ga. Upon returning home and contracting family, the victim realized they had been scammed.

Lt. Greg Glover, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Brandon substation commander said these types of scams are just too common.

“They are calling to threaten you with arrest or other legal action unless you immediately pay a fine or fee,” said Glover. “If you owe money to Social Security, they will send you a letter, or better yet just call the sheriff department. “Criminals also get information from letters left in the mailbox or from online. Either way, hang up the phone if you’re at all suspicions. And don’t give anyone money for any reason over the phone.”

The victim contacted the bank and they were following up on the case, attempting to stop the transfer.

Call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office (248) 627-4911 for more information.