Phyllis Barnwell

BARNWELL, PHYLLIS ADELL of Oxford, Michigan; died on May 7, 2022. She was 90.

Phyllis was born on May 25, 1931 in Willow Lake, South Dakota to the late Ralph and Gertrude (nee: Reints) Hassebroek. She married Sidney Lawrence Barnwell, Jr. on March 29, 1957 in Reno, Nevada. Who preceded her in death on April 19, 2021. She is survived by three children, Sidney L. (Lois Moss) Barnwell, III, Cynthia Pollock and David John (Molly) Barnwell; seven grandchildren, Brad Moss, Brittany Barnwell, Ashleigh, Amber and Annaleisa Pollock, Chase and Sydney Barnwell; two great grandchildren, Jamie and Jessica Moss; one sister, Marylin Sites. Phyllis was a long-time member of Ortonville United Methodist Church. She was a founding member of the Ortonville Community Emergency Fund. She spent 40 years as a Registered Nurse in the Beaumont System. A very humble person who gave so much to others she was present during the first heart surgery on an infant at Children’s Village Hospital in San Francisco. Phyllis was always about everyone else, her family and community. Her positive personality and unbelievable patience were generous to a fault. When her family came to Brandon from Corbin, Kentucky, she became a member of the BHS Band and Sports Boosters. A Memorial Service honoring her life will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the Ortonville United Methodist Church, 93 Church Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Brian Johnson, officiating. Interment will follow at Roseland Park Cemetery, Berkley. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ortonville Community Emergency Fund or the Ortonville United Methodist Church. Envelopes are available at the church. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com