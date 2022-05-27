Precinct 3 temporary polling Location Change

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. — For the Aug. 2, 2022 election voters in precinct three will be voting at a different, temporary location.

The regular voting location is Oakwood Elementary School, but the school parking lot will be under construction this summer and will not be accessible. The township board of trustees approved the change unanimously on May 9.

“Currently the election polling place for precinct three is in the Gym of Oakwood Elementary School. Due to the Brandon School District bond going through in 2021, the school district has repairs that are needed. One of the repairs that is most needed is the elementary school parking lot,” said Brandon Township Clerk Roselyn Blair. “If you have kids, you know how bad that parking lot is. So they’re going to be removing and repaving the summer of 2022 while school is not in session. So Brandon Township will need to find a new temporary polling location before June 2022 for the August election.”

Voters in precinct three will be voting at Oakwood Community Church, 5791 Oakwood Road, Ortonville. The location change only affects the August 2 election, and the precinct will revert back for the November election.

“Oakwood Community Church has plenty of advantages, including a large parking lot with several handicap spaces and an ADA door opener and voting space,” said Blair. “We are grateful for the opportunity and we’re looking forward to the temporary change, we do feel that this change will be convenient for the voters because its right down the road.”

Voters in precinct 3 will get a postcard detailing the change before the Aug. 2 election mailed to them.