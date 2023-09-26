Preston Kelly

KELLY, PRESTON PHILLIP of Goodrich, Michigan, died on September 24, 2023. He was 78.

Preston was born May 23, 1945 in Harlan, Kentucky to the late Rufus Joshua and Bessie Cleo (nee: Turner) Kelly. He married Barbara Hall on April 5, 1965 in Cumberland, Kentucky. He is survived by his loving wife, of 58 years, Barbara Kelly; one son, Jeff Kelly; four grandchildren, Bailey Kelly, Rylie (Jordan) Steiner, Duggan Kelly and Keegan Kelly; three great grandchildren, Lincoln, Lyla and Leah Steiner; two brothers, Mack (Norma) Kelly and Terry (Sonja) Kelly; he was preceded in death by his sister, Kathryn Thomas. Preston retired from GM Truck & Bus. He was an avid Kentucky Wildcat Basketball fan. He enjoyed farming cattle and enjoyed fishing. When he was younger, he always loved playing slow-pitch softball. Funeral service will be 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 29, 2023 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Dr. James Newcomer, officiating. Interment will be at Ortonville Cemetery, Ortonville, Michigan. Family will receive friends on Friday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Baptist Church 118 Colossians Ct., Jefferson City, Tennessee 37760. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com